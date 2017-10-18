Wells Drug
Open house, ribbon cutting set Oct. 25 at Waddell & Reed

October 18, 2017

web, 10-18, Waddell & Reed open houseKeir Dane Harner will be hosting an open house and ribbon cutting at the new office of Waddell & Reed next Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Albion Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. that day, and refreshments will be served.
The office is located at 416 West Church Street in Albion.

