Area residents learn self-defense

Basic self-defense techniques were passed along to area women, children and teens during a special workshop last Saturday, Oct. 21, in the Kvam Room at Boone County Health Center.However, instructors Claudia Brown-Jackman and Lloyd Mcwhirt of Omaha said the best defense is to be aware of possible dangers and avoid situations that could make them vulnerable to an attack or assault.The group of 19 area residents taking the training included hospital personnel, adults in the community, and mothers with children.They spent about two hours in the morning learning ways to avoid becoming an assault victim. This included becoming more aware of surroundings and the strategies a potential attacker could use. Women were advised to trust and use their “sixth sense” or powerful insight into situations and people.Awareness, said the instructors, means you don’t talk or text on your cell phone while shopping, walking to your car, getting gas, or in any other situation where you are alone.The instructors noted that criminals typically pick an “easy victim.” That often means the victim appears to be unaware of their surroundings and appears easy to overpower.