Wells Drug
Petersburg Press

New business building for Stuhrs

October 24, 2017

web, 10-25, Clyde Stuhr buidingThe Clyde and Connie Stuhr family are planning to locate a new plasma metal cutting business in this steel building in west Petersburg, located north of Dale Salber Services.
The above photo was taken during wall construction last week. The walls are now finished, but the roof was yet to be completed this week.
The plan is to have the building enclosed before winter, and have the interior complete by spring.

39° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com
See More Weather