The Clyde and Connie Stuhr family are planning to locate a new plasma metal cutting business in this steel building in west Petersburg, located north of Dale Salber Services.
The above photo was taken during wall construction last week. The walls are now finished, but the roof was yet to be completed this week.
The plan is to have the building enclosed before winter, and have the interior complete by spring.
New business building for Stuhrs
