Punkins will be flyin’ Sunday

Petersburg will host its Punkin’ Chunkin’TM event on Sunday, Oct. 29, starting at 1 p.m., east of town on the north side of Highway 32.This will be the 14th annual event. As always, it is dependent on weather, harvest and field conditions. If it needs to be postponed, it will be the following Sunday on Nov. 5.Machines can shoot, launch, throw of fling a 6-12 lb. pumpkin. Volunteers drive four wheelers through the corn or soybean fields and measure distance shot by a Global Positioning System (GPS).Participants can use an air gun, trebuchet, catapult or?slingshot to shoot pumpkins.There will be outhouse races, a costume drawing, food stand, and St. Jude’s donation.Petersburg Community Club members and residents in the community are asked to make individually wrapped bars/cookies for the lunch stand. Please drop them off at 123 Main building between 10 and 11:30 a.m. or at the event site.A grilled burger supper will follow from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Legion Club.The annual contest is sponsored by the Petersburg Community Club and organized by many community club volunteers.