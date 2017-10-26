Albion residents alerted to recent burglary, home entries

Albion Police Department is encouraging local residents to lock their doors, windows and vehicles after several recent reports of burglaries and home entries.

Police Chief Brent Lipker said there have been several reports of burglaries in Boone County and surrounding counties.

These incidents began on Oct. 16, when an Albion resident reported that a male subject entered his home through an unlocked door shortly before 5 a.m. When confronted, the subject ran away, tripping over a planter pot in the front yard as he ran.

On Oct 18, a burglary occurred at an Albion home when it was unoccupied between 5:30 and 10 p.m. The subject(s) entered through an unlocked door, and removed a flat screen TV and a jar containing $50 to $100 in coins.

On Oct. 20, at 12:43 a.m., a female resident reported a suspicious person outside her home in her yard. She yelled at the suspect, telling him she was calling the police, and he ran away.

Overnight on Tuesday-Wednesday, Oct. 24-25, there was an attempted burglary at the White Star Oil Co. tire shop in Albion. Subjects broke a glass door to the building, but they were unable to gain entry.

Chief Lipker said the police department is working with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and other area law enforcement agencies toward finding the perpetrators.

Any Albion residents who can provide helpful information are invited to call the Albion Police Department at 402-395-2164, or the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 402-395-2144.