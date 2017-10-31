Commissioners declare new moratorium on small lot splits in ag zones

Boone County Commissioners approved three conditional use permits to allow small land divisions for homes in the A1 primary agricultural zones last week.

A few days later, they adopted a motion declaring a new moratorium on those types of lot splits.

Some agricultural zoning issues still need to be sorted out, say commissioners. Their concern is protecting agricultural development in the primary ag zones while still allowing residential development.

Discussions of potential future conflicts between ag producers and rural homeowners have been ongoing, but many conditional use permits for small residential lot splits (ranging from three acres to less than 20 acres) have been allowed in A1 zones over the past 10 years. Only a few of the small parcel lot splits have been denied, usually because the applicant refused to sign a waiver for an existing livestock operation within the setback distances.

Three pending small lot split conditional use applications were approved last Wednesday, Oct. 25, for new homes, but no more will be allowed until the new moratorium expires Jan. 31, 2018.

Residential developments in A1 zones can limit agricultural development in those same zones. Commissioners want to talk about this situation again at a meeting with the County Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The public is welcome and invited to attend.

“We want to start with some ideas for changes, possibly a draft plan,” said Commission Chair Hilary Maricle. “We want to put everything on the table, and have an open and honest discussion.”

Maricle said the resolution declaring the moratorium will last only until Jan. 31, 2018, so there will be a deadline to finalize any changes.

