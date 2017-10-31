Harvest rolling on, but wind is problem

Harvest continues at a brisk pace in the Boone County area, but strong winds have created problems for area farmers.The extreme winds last week caused cornstalks to lodge and break over, and caused ears to fall to the ground.Yield loss in some fields averaged 40 to 80 bushels per acre, with some losses as high as 150 bushels per acre.The corn harvest is estimated at 50 percent complete in the area this week. Soybean harvest is virtually complete.Conditions remain very dry, and fire danger is very high.