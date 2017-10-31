Law enforcement working to solve area burglaries

Local law enforcement agencies are working to solve three burglaries and one attempted burglary in Boone County that were discovered Wednesday morning, Oct. 25.

Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson repored three burglaries occurred at St. Edward businesses, and the attempted burglary was at White Star Oil Co. in Albion, where a glass door was broken.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department, St. Edward Police Department and Albion Police Department are cooperating in the investigation.

“At this time, no suspects have been confirmed,” said Sheriff Denny Johnson. “However, law enforcement is following up on all leads pertaining to these investigations.”

Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to report them to the Sheriff’s office, 402-395-2144, St. Edward Police Department, 402-678-3466, or Albion Police Department, 402-395-2154.

All area residents are encouraged to lock their doors, windows and vehicles after a recent increase in burglaries and home entries in the area. Albion Police Chief Brent Lipker reported three incidents between Oct. 16 and 20, in addition to the attempted burglary.