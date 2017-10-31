Snow arrives for Halloween!

Cool temperatures — along with snow — arrived in Albion and the Boone County area on Halloween Day, Oct. 31.The snowfall began in early afternoon. It was light and intermittent, but it was enough to cover grassy areas in Albion, where the annual Halloween Parade for trick-or-treaters was held downtown at 4 p.m.Temperatures were in the 30 to 32 degree range while the snow was falling. The band of light snow covered a wide area of Central and Eastern Nebraska.