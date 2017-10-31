Valero will award funds for youth programs

Valero Renewable Fuels, Albion, will be presenting a total of $35,000 to benefit area children during a program next Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at the plant.

The funds are part of Valero Corporation’s 2017 Benefit for Children, which is the focus of the annual Valero Texas Open PGA Golf Tournament.

Area children’s charities that will benefit this year include the Boone Central Teammates, Fullerton Teammates, SMILE, Nebraska Children’s Home Society, Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership-Fullerton Headstart, Boone County Health Center-Reach out and Read, Farm 4 A Cure, Nebraska Community Foundation-ABC Preschool three-year-old program, and Newman Grove Community Club-Community Caring Hearts.