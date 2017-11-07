Bluegrass group to perform here Sunday, Nov. 12

A five-piece bluegrass band, The Bald Mountain Rounders from Chadron, will perform next Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Albion.This will be the first concert of the Albion Area Arts Council’s 2017-18 season.The group has a combined 120 years of musical experience. They play traditional bluegrass, as well as up-tempo arrangements of modern stylings.The group includes Wallace Shelby (fiddle), Kassie Brooks (bass), Norm Martin (banjo), Robin Smith (mandolin) and Jack Honerkamp (guitar).