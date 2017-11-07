Boone County burglaries could be connected to suspects in York

Although not yet confirmed, Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson said Tuesday that three Oct. 25 overnight burglaries in Boone County could be tied to arrests made in York County, NE, on Sunday, Oct. 29.

“We have yet to confirm it, but our investigation so far leads us to believe the York arrests are connected,” said Sheriff Johnson. “No formal charges have yet been filed.”

In the early morning of Oct. 29, a State Trooper made a traffic stop in York County and found suspected stolen property, as well as controlled substances, in the vehicle.

Two suspects, Randall Armagost, 28, of Central City and Sarah Inness, 53, of Duncan were arrested.

Lt. Paul Vrbka of the York County Sheriff’s Department stated that the two could be linked to three burglaries in York County, and as many as 12 other burglaries in seven other counties.

On the morning of Oct. 25, burglaries were reported in St. Edward at Wert’s GW, C & S Convenience Store and H & H Tire. A burglary was also attempted at White Star Oil Co. in Albion.

At Werts’ GW, entry was gained by breaking a glass side door. At C & S Convenience, entry was gained by breaking the glass front door. Investigation by St. Edward Police Chief Monte Olson listed cigarettes, cash and coins, and lottery tickets among the missing items at these businesses.

Entry at H & H Tire was gained by breaking a door window, but missing items have not been determined.

A glass door was broken at the White Star Oil Co. tire shop in Albion, but entry was not gained.

Investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s office, St. Edward Police and Albion Police Department was continuing.