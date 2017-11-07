Boone County will have 25 ‘Big Give’ projects

Boone County has 25 organizations participating with a variety of projects in the fourth annual “Big Give” event.

The Big Give is set for Nov. 27 through Dec. 2, 2017, with participating organizations from throughout the county.

Local residents, as well as those living elsewhere who have ties to the Boone County area, are invited to support their favorite projects again this year.

A complete list of organizations and their projects can be found in this week’s Albion News and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.