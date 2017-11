Several of Albion’s downtown businesses held special pre-holiday events last Friday night, Nov. 3, to kick off the season.Albion ThriftyWay hosted its annual Wine and Spirits Tasting, and they were joined by Heartland Jewelry, Timeless Floral Rentals & Decor, Wells Hallmark, Barn Wood & Brushstrokes, Gray Haired Trout and others.Several new and home based businesses joined in with booths at ThriftyWay.