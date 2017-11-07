Grand opening will be Nov. 22 for Boone Central Schools project

Grand opening and dedication of the Boone Central Public School addition and renovation project will be held Wednesday, Nov. 22.Tours of the Albion campus, elementary and high school buildings, will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. New tours will be starting every 15 minutes.At 9 a.m., a ribbon cutting will be held outside the main east entrance doors.A facility dedication ceremony will follow at 9:15 a.m. inside the new spectator gym, with recognition and introduction of guests by Patti Meyer, school board president.Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt will give introductory remarks,The keynote address will be given by Arnold Johnson, former Boone Central High School teacher and coach.Facility tours will again be given every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.Boone Central High School one-act play team will give performances of their play, “By Zeus! Olympus’ Got Talent!,” a comedy spoof of the popular television show, America’s Got Talent, at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. in the performing arts gym. The public is welcome to attend.A technology booth will also be available throughout the morning for school district patrons. They are invited to bring phones, tablets and computers. Students will be available to help them get set up to follow Boone Central Schools on social media, and subscribe to the scho