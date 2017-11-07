St. Edward to host Community Builders visit

St. Edward will host a visit of the Community Builders on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Community Builders share information and economic development success between communities.

The evening will begin with a tour of Big Iron Auction and Realty building starting at 5 p.m. Erica Werts, marketing director at Big Iron, will lead the tour.

The tour continues at 5:30 p.m. to the new Alida’s Picture Pages building on Beaver Street. Owner Alida Kurtenbach will lead this tour.

At 5:50 p.m., the tour will visit Tami’s Flipping Vintage, with Tami Johannsen, owner.

Finally, at 6:10 p.m., Rick and Connie Werts, owners of Beaver Creek Smokehouse, will lead a tour of their facilities.

The group will gather at Central Valley Ag, 301 Water Street, at 6:30 p.m. for a welcome by Mayor Dean Hamling, and the roast beef meal will follow, catered by Shelley Cruise of The Grapevine.

After the meal, a program on The Drive for Five Initiative will be presented.

There is a charge for the meal. Those planning to attend should call Mary at Cornhusker Public Power District, 402-564-2821, by 12 noon on Monday, Nov. 13, to RSVP. Newcomers and visitors are always welcome.