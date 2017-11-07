Veterans Day program is Friday, Nov. 10, at Boone Central

Veterans of all military branches will be honored during the annual Veterans Day program this Friday, Nov. 10, at Boone Central High School.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. this year.

Clyde Stuhr will deliver the Veterans Day Address.

Many students will be involved in various aspects of the program. Cornhusker Girls State address will be given by Maggie Cleveland, and the Boys State address by Walker Stuhr.

The annual Living Veteran Award will be announced by Donna Merten.