BCDA launches countywide marketing campaign

Boone County Development Agency, Inc. (BCDA) has created a new marketing campaign to promote Boone County.

It will be known as “#BackingBoone,” a choice that we all have.

“You make this choice by utilizing your local services, buying from your local businesses, and being involved within your community,” said Michelle Olson, BCDA executive director.

#BackingBoone is a way to enhance the local economy by supporting local businesses and boosting community engagement.

Businesses are invited to use the new logo/handle in all their marketing, including it in their print ads as well as social media.

BCDA is also opening a new Instagram page and Twitter page, in addition to Facebook.