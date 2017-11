A benefit event for Diane (Choat) Bolin of Eagle, NE, will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds, with a meal at 5 p.m. and live auction at 8 p.m. An account for Diane has been set up at Homestead Bank in Albion for monetary donations. Diane was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive malignant brain tumor and is undergoing treatment. All proceeds from the fund-raiser will be used for her medical expenses.