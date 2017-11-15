Boone Central building project featured in special section

A special section on the Boone Central Schools building project is part of this week’s Albion News and Petersburg Press.The section recaps the effort to improve school facilities over the past four years.Grand Opening and Dedication of the school addition and renovation project will be held next Wednesday, Nov. 22.Tours of the Albion campus, elementary and high school buildings, will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. New tours will be starting every 15 minutes.At 9 a.m., a ribbon cutting will be held outside the main east entrance doors.A facility dedication ceremony will follow at 9:15 a.m. inside the new spectator gym, with recognition and introduction of guests by Patti Meyer, school board president.Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt will give introductory remarks.The keynote address will be given by Arnold Johnson, retired Boone Central teacher and coach.