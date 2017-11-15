Some of new Christmas lights have arrived, Customer Appreciation Day is Nov. 16

Some of the new Christmas lights for Albion’s downtown area arrived last week and will be put up soon.

Shown above with two of the new lights are (l.-r.) Lori Krohn, Vicki Gragert, Shelley Lueken, Barb Krohn, Michelle Devine and Andy Devine.

The replacement of downtown Christmas lights will be part of the Boone County Big Give again this year. It is a joint project of the City of Albion and Albion Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber businesses will be participating in Customer Appreciation Days starting Nov. 16.