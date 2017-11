A special event for Petersburg’s Big Give will be a scavenger hunt hosted by Rae Valley Market on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Petersburg area residents are invited to come and enjoy a fun night of raising money for the Petersburg Big Give, downtown park project.

Teams of two people will compete in the scavenger hunt. Cost is $10 per team.

All money received will be donated to the Big Give project. The top three teams will receive prizes.