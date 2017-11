Albion Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual “Taste of Albion” event Friday night, Nov. 17.

This will be an art show, along with a wine and beer tasting, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Advance ticket purchases will be put in a drawing that evening to win $100 in Chamber bucks. You can also purchase the tickets at the door. Contact any Chamber board member, Library board member, the Albion Public Library or the Gray Haired Trout for advance tickets.