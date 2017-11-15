Trails project has over half of funds already donated

A 2016 community survey showed that a recreational trails system is a key priority for the Albion area.

In response to this finding, a committee was formed, which is a collaboration of the Boone County Foundation Fund, City of Albion, Boone County, Boone County Development Agency, the Boone County Agricultural Society and interested citizens.

As part of the campaign’s “quiet phase,” the committee has secured $177,500 in funds from a combination of public and private sources, including the Lower Loup Natural Resource District and the City of Albion. This is more than half of the estimated total need for an eight-foot-wide trail.

“The Boone County Trails Project is a very worthwhile endeavor,” commented Rex Mahoney, Boone County Trails Committee chair. “From a safety aspect alone, it will give people of all ages a safe place to walk, bike or jog.”

Details in the Nov. 14 Albion News Print and E-editions.