Village Board discusses Community Club Big Give project

Big Give community club project was discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held last Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

The project includes improvements to the downtown park. The Big Give project is asking for funding for lighting in the park, a chain link fence around it, roll up sides on the shelter to deflect wind, and possibly adding a metal depiction of the skyline of Petersburg which would be placed on the front of the shelter.

Chairman Stokes asked if the club had asked for approval from the board to install these items on village property. It appeared they had not.

Stokes added that he felt this could be something in which the community should have a voice. There seems to be quite a bit of controversy within the community. He suggested that there could be a meeting prior to the actual work where people could have a say. No meeting was scheduled at this time.

The Petersburg Legion Post 334 has a Veterans

Memorial project slated for the Big Give which

would also be located in the downtown park.