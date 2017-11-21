Big Give events will start Monday, Nov. 27

Participating organizations in the 2017 Boone County Big Give are hosting events throughout the week to give people the opportunity to learn more about their organization and their 2017 project. Many of these events are free, or free with a donation. All are open the public.

Monday, Nov. 27

• “Trip Through Nebraska” display at Albion Public Library. This unique display will remain open through Saturday, Dec. 2, in celebration of Nebraska’s 150th birthday. Hosted by Albion Library Board.

• “HeeFlaw 2.0” at Boone Central’s 1953 Gym, 7 p.m. Musical comedy performances by local actors Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27-28. Hosted by Boone Central Fine Arts Remodel Committee for performance gym improvements.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

• “HeeFlaw 2.0,” second performance at Boone Central’s 1953 Gym, 7 p.m. Hosted by Boone Central Fine Arts Remodel Committee.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

• Soup and sandwich supper at St. Edward Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Stop in for supper and learn about St. Edward’s 2017 Big Give organizations and projects. Hosted by Beaver Valley Senior Center, St. Edward Development Co., St. Edward Fire & Rescue and St. Edward Public Library.

• “Big Give Scavenger Hunt” at Rae Valley Market, Petersburg, 6 to 8 p.m. Two-person teams will compete in a timed event. Hosted by Petersburg Community Club to raise funds for downtown park improvements.

Thursday, Nov. 30

• Parade of Lights in downtown Albion, 6 p.m., followed by a chili feed at the Albion Vets Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Albion Chamber of Commerce.

• Popular Holiday Movie at Gateway Theatre, after the Parade of Lights. Hosted by Gateway Theatre and Albion Education Foundation.

Friday, December 1

• Waffle Breakfast at GSS Wolf Memorial Home, north wing, 8 to 11 a.m. Hosted by GSS Albion and Boone County Area Food Pantry.

• Soup and Sandwich Luncheon at Kvam Room, Boone County Health Center, 12 noon. Demonstration of the “Premature Anne” manikin hosted by Boone County Health Center Foundation.

• Open house with holiday nostalgia, live music and refreshments at Boone County Historical Museum, 1 to 5 p.m. Hosted by Boone County Historical Society.

• Boone County Big Give “Social” at Albion Country Club, 7 p.m. All are welcome to join in celebration of the week of giving, with refreshments. Hosted by the Boone County Foundation Fund.

Saturday, December 2

• “The String Beans,” a popular children’s group, will perform at the Boone County Fitness Center, 2 p.m. Free admission is made possible by gifts from the 2016 Boone County Big Give. All ages are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Hosted by Albion Area Arts Council and Boone County Fitness Center.