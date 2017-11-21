Big Give money to be directed at Veterans Memorial, park improvements

Funds from the 2017 Big Give in Petersburg will be directing at a new Veterans’ Memorial and making further improvements at Petersburg’s downtown park.Petersburg American Legion Post 334 will raise funds for a new Veterans’ Memorial next to the downtown park flagpole.Village of Petersburg and Petersburg Community Club will raise funds for other downtown park improvements, which may include lighting, fencing and other enhancement projects.The Big Give will be held Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 throughout Boone County.In Petersburg, there will be two giving stations — Great Plains State Bank and Rae Valley Market.A Big Give Scavenger Hunt will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Rae Valley Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Two-person teams will compete in a timed event.