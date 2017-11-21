Community Builders visit St. Edward businesses

About 30 people from area towns were part of the “Community Builders” visit to St. Edward last Thursday evening, Nov. 15.Guests came from the area towns of Albion, Newman Grove, Columbus, Genoa, Schuyler and St. Edward.The first tour stop was Big Iron Auctions, where Erica Werts, marketing director, explained how the company was formed and how it operates.Big Iron sells agricultural, construction and transportation equipment at its weekly online auctions, with as many as 21,000 people on its website for Wednesday sales. The company has a presence across much of the United States. About 25 to 30 people work out of St. Edward, where a new building was built and opened about one year ago.The next stop was another new downtown building, Alida’s Picture Pages, where owner Alida Kurtenbach talked about her professional photography business. Her current emphasis is on baby and senior photos across a wide area.At St. Edward Floral, owner Cindy Stephens discussed operations at her floral, gift and decorating store. In addition to selling and shipping their products, the business decorates for weddings and other special events across much of eastern Nebraska.The final business tour stop was Werts’ GW and Beaver Creek Smokehouse. Rick Werts discussed the company’s success in web-based marketing and shipping frozen meat products across the continental United States.