‘Hee Flaw’ will feature local performers Nov. 27-28

In 2016 the Performing Arts Remodel Committee was formed with members from the community, Albion Area Arts Council and Boone Central Schools staff members.

Its purpose is to transform the 1953 gymnasium within Boone Central High School into a performance friendly space.

After participating in the 2016 Boone County Big Give, and with various other contributions, the committee had raised the funds to add acoustical treatments to the walls and ceiling. This should greatly improving the acoustics in the gym.

The next phase will include hanging stage microphones, installing LED lighting of the stage to reduce heat and covering a broader spectrum, and improving the folding chairs for more comfortable seating in the audience.

The Performing Arts Remodel Committee will be participating in the 2017 BIG GIVE and will showcase Boone Central students and staff, as well as many community members, in their rendition of Hee Flaw 2.0, a recreation of Hee Haw (the TV variety show that ran from 1969-1997).

Hee Flaw 2.0 will feature their very own Roy Clark (Jeff VanDeWalle) and Buck Owens (Dallas Choat), as well as solo and group performances by Patty Morgan; Justin, Jenni, Anthony and Cooper DeWitt; Jill, Marcus and Katie Johnson; Boone Central’s Breakfast Club (barbershop quartet); Boone County Sheriff Denny Johnson, Dorothy & Max Grosch, Jen and Lily Thieman, Judy Pribnow, Tammy Seier, Jim Jarosz, pianist Pat Boilesen and more. The show is directed by Mary Thieman.

Performance dates are Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 28, at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Gymnasium at Boone Central.

The audience is asked to enter through the elementary entrance on Sixth Street.

The performances are free. A Big Give donation station will be set up within the gym for those wanting to contribute to the Performing Arts Remodel project, or to any of the other 24 Big Give projects. Each gift of $10 or more will earn the project a portion of the sponsor dollars

Donations may be made online: http://www.nebcommfound.org/affiliated-funds/donate/1826/ by selecting Boone Central Schools Fine Arts Improvement Account or by cash or check written to BCFF-Performing Arts Remodel. Contact Whitney Paulson at Boone Central for additional information: 402-395-2134