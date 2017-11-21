Jarecki-Yosten firm open in new building

Jarecki-Yosten P.C., L.L.O.,attorneys at law, is now open in their new building at 525 West State St. in Albion.

The firm moved into its new location on Oct. 30.

The firm includes (above, l.-r.) Sarah Seda, legal assistant; Brandi Yosten, attorney; Amanda Novacek, office manager; Jeff Jarecki, attorney; Heather Kohtz, abstracter, and Natalie Pugh, legal assistant.