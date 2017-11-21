Tide turns against Cards in C1 title game

Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Mid-State rival Norfolk Catholic forced five Cardinal turnovers and rode junior Dylan Kautz’s 199 yards and three touchdowns to a 35-0 victory in the Class C1 state championship game Tuesday morning at Lincoln’s Memorial Field.

With winds gusting 30-40 mph, putting wind chills in the 20s, Norfolk Catholic (13-0) stuffed BC/NG’s running game and forced Card QB Dylan Gentrup to go to the air. Throwing under pressure from the Knights’ pass rush into the howling wind, Gentrup could connect on just 4-of-18 aerials on the day.

Catholic used a relentless rushing attack to wear Boone Central/Newman Grove’s defense down. The Knights scored their first touchdown in the second quarter after intercepting a tipped pass. Kautz scored his first TD later in the quarter, and two BC/NG passes into the Knights’ end zone fell incomplete to end the first half.

Boone Central/Newman Grove (10-3) fumbled on its first two possessions of the second half and, after the second, Kautz found a crease in the Cardinal defense, racing 50 yards for a touchdown that gave Catholic a 21-0 lead. BC/NG never could find consistent offensive rhythm in the contest, crossing midfield just twice.

“It was tough to get things going. The wind didn’t help” Cardinal Coach Mark Hudson told reporters. “Their defense caused big problems for us.”