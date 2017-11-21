Turkey Trot, Light Parade coming up in Albion

Albion’s third annual “Turkey Trot” will be held Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, starting with registration at 8 a.m. The 3.1-mile run will begin at 8:30 a.m. from the downtown mini-park.There will be a trophy for the best costume, and medals for the age division winners.The annual “Christmas Light Parade” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, starting at 6 p.m. from Fifth and Market Streets. Parade line-up will be at 5:30 p.m.Parade viewers can back into parking stalls along Fifth Street, Church, Third and Main.After the parade, the annual chili feed and Santa visit will be held at the Vets Club, Third and Church Streets.“Big Give” envelopes, raising funds for the downtown holiday lights, will be available at the Vets Club and at Gateway Theatre, where a popular traditional Christmas movie will be shown.