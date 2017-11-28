Christmas season events well underway in Albion

A total of 46 local businesses are participating in Albion’s Christmas season promotions this year.Opening events were Customer Appreciation Day on Nov. 16 and The Taste of Albion on Nov. 17. About 130 people attended the Taste of Albion.A big turnout is anticipated for the Christmas Light Parade on Nov. 30, followed by the chili feed at the Veterans Club. Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with children, and the chamber will feature its Big Give project for downtown Christmas decorations.“Elfing” will continue throughout the Christmas season.Super Shopping Saturday will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., with bags handed out in the downtown mini-park. A free family movie will also be shown at 10 a.m. in Gateway Theatre.Radio drawings are scheduled on Thursday evenings, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A special cookie decorating event is planned for both children and adults on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Albion KC Hall.Other coming events are the community ugly sweater contest on Dec.15, a soup cook-off on Dec. 16, and wagonette rides on Dec. 21.