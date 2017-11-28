Museum to host Dec. 1 open house with music

As part of the 2017 Big Give, the Boone County Historical Society will hold an open house at the Boone County Museum on Friday afternoon, Dec. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m.The museum is located at the entrance to the fairgrounds in Albion, 11th and Fairview Street.This year, “The Sounds of Christmas” will ring out as local performers sing and play the familiar Christmas carols.At 1:30, Pat Boilesen will open the musical theme with stories of how some of the carols were inspired. Included is the story of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” Listeners will also be serenaded by Gene Autry from an original 78 rpm record that is in the museum’s collection. This record was released in 1949.At 3 p.m., performances begin with Mary Channer Paul of Fullerton. Mary has performed in this area most of her life and is also known as one of the leading square dance callers across the state.Also performing will be another well known performer from Cedar Rapids, Jim Jarosz, who has sung and played guitar countless times locally. Jarosz is known for bringing laughter and smiles to his audience.Rounding out the performances will be a quartet from Newman Grove/Lindsay area that began in the 1980s. “Paradise” is made up of Jeff Gerhart, Gene Wissenberg, Rick Andersen and Verne Buhl. Their combination of bluegrass, country and gospel has been a treat for listeners over the years,