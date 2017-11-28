Paskowitz is Artist in Residence at St. Michael’s

St. Michael’s School in Albion is hosting an artist-in-residence, Rita Paskowitz, this week. The program is supported by the Albion Education Foundation, Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.Paskowitz will present a week-long adventure in storytelling and story writing. Along this adventure, students encounter opportunities to learn about the steps to effective storytelling, creatively express themselves in stories, use a life experience to write a story, and use oral language with ‘voice’ to express themselves.Principal Schumacher said: “This residency is a wonderful way to get our students excited about telling and writing stories. But, it is also our hope that teachers will pick up some ideas that they are able to incorporate into their classroom so that this storytelling and story writing adventure will have a lasting impact on writing at St. Michael’s School.”