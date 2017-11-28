Public meeting set Dec. 6 on new fairgrounds building

All Boone County residents are invited to attend a public meeting Wednesday evening, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. concerning the proposed new building at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The meeting will be held at the Albion Country Club.

The planned building has been discussed several times at meetings of the Boone County Commissioners, and the commissioners have committed to the project.

Commissioners have discussed an appropriation of $1,300,000.00 from the County Inheritance Tax Fund, with the remaining portion of $2,950,000.00 to be raised through a county bond issue or a special building fund levy of the Ag Society.