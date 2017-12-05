Wells Drug
Albion’s Christmas Light Parade was bigger, better

December 5, 2017
One of the many lighted floats in the Christmas Light Parade.
Albion’s third annual Christmas Light Parade attracted some 40 entries last Thursday evening, Nov. 30.
This year’s parade was the biggest and best so far, with many entertaining floats and groups.
Weather conditions were nearly ideal for the 6 p.m. parade around Albion’s downtown, and area residents again lined the route to soak up Christmas Spirit.
After the parade, a chili feed was held at the Albion Veterans Club, and Santa Claus was there to visit with the children.
Lineup for the chili supper inside the Vets Club.
Youngsters visit with Santa outside the Veterans Club.
Wright Brothers airplane in the Christmas parade.
