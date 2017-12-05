Albion’s Christmas Light Parade was bigger, better

Albion’s third annual Christmas Light Parade attracted some 40 entries last Thursday evening, Nov. 30.This year’s parade was the biggest and best so far, with many entertaining floats and groups.Weather conditions were nearly ideal for the 6 p.m. parade around Albion’s downtown, and area residents again lined the route to soak up Christmas Spirit.After the parade, a chili feed was held at the Albion Veterans Club, and Santa Claus was there to visit with the children.