More Chamber Christmas events set this week

Albion Chamber of Commerce will be holding a special Christmas cookie decorating event on this Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Albion KC Hall.

Both children and adults are invited to decorate cookies for the Christmas season.

The chamber-sponsored radio drawings will be held the next three Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, with drawings held at 6 p.m. each evening at the downtown mini-park. The winner will be announced on US92 radio, and must be present in a participating business to win the Chamber Bucks prize.

The Community Ugly Sweater Contest will be Friday, Dec. 15, and a Soup Cook-off will be Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Albion KC Hall.