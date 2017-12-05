Jerry Barlow to perform here Sunday

Albion Area Arts Council will present a holiday concert featuring acclaimed Celtic guitarist and recording artist Jerry Barlow at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.

Jerry will do a residency the next day for elementary students at Boone Central Public School.

Jerry Barlow is a warm, accessible performer and storyteller. He brings traditional Celtic tunes alive by sharing the history, humor and legends behind the music. His arrangements of lively jigs, spirited reels, and hauntingly beautiful airs have been described as music to soothe the soul, warm the heart and lift the spirit.

Barlow will also be playing his unique arrangements of Christmas songs in the Albion concert.

Albion Area Arts Council members will be admitted free, but there is a charge for nonmembers. For more information, contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.