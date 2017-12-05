Toys for Tots Shopping Day is Saturday

Boone County Toys for Tots Shopping Day will be this Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Toys for Tots accepts new and unwrapped gifts for all ages, newborns through adults. Toys can be dropped off before Saturday at any of the collection bins throughout Boone County.

Last year, Toys for Tots helped give Christmas to 185 area children.