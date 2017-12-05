Willie Farrell coming for annual Christmas Supper here

Comedian Willie Farrell will be the headliner for the annual Petersburg Community Club Christmas Supper and Entertainment to be held Monday, Dec. 18, at Werner Hall.Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner scheduled at 7 p.m. The show will follow.The audience very much enjoyed Farrell’s show at this event in Petersburg several years ago.Some tickets are available at Great Plains State Bank. Ticket deadline is Dec. 12. Only 300 tickets will be sold.