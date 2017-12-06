Cookie Decorating event will be Saturday, Ugly Sweaters to be featured Dec. 15

Christmas season events ranging from special prize drawings to cookie decorating and an “ugly sweater” contest are coming up in Albion!

The Holiday Cookie Decorating event will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Albion KC Hall. Mrs. Claus will be on hand to help out. Anyone who would like to participate can get three cookies to decorate for $3, plus hot chocolate.

The Ugly Sweater Contest will be held throughout the day on Friday, Dec. 15. Each business is invited to take a picture of their staff in ugly sweaters and send it to Albion ThriftyWay: albiontway@gmail.com, or bring it to the store. Groups and individuals are invited to participate.

Prize Drawings

Customers of local businesses can win great prizes in special drawings to be held Thursday nights, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Customers at Albion businesses are invited to put their signed receipts into the drawing box when shopping at participating businesses. A prize of $150 in Chamber Bucks will be awarded each week, if there is a winner.

Businesses will bring those entries to the downtown mini-park on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. for the drawing. A winner’s name will be drawn at 6 p.m. and announced on US92 radio. The winning customer must be present in a participating business when the name is announced. The business will call Barb Krohn, 402-741-2502, and say they have a winner. The chamber will call the station and have the winner announced, and will then come to the business with the Chamber Bucks to present. IF there is no winner, the money will carry over to the next week.

Soup Cook-Off

A Soup Cook-Off will be held Saturday, December 16, in the evening at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Bring your crockpot of soup in to be entered into the contest. At 6 p.m., the doors will be open to the public for the tasting and judging of all the soups. There is a $5 cover charge. There will be a cash bar available along with other drinks. All soups will be available if you want a bowl. Proceeds go toward the downtown Christmas lights.

Wagonette Rides

Weather permitting, the horse-drawn wagonette rides will be provided on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. from the downtown mini-park. Cookies and cocoa will be provided to riders while they wait.