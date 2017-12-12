“Christmas in Song,” a program of Christmas music played and sung by area musicians, will be held at the Albion United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 17, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Austin Casper has organized the program each year. Anyone who would like to share their talents can call the church office at 402-395-2710.
Christmas in Song will be Dec. 17
