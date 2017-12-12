Public invited to sing ‘Hallelujah Chorus’

Boone Central High School Winter Concert will be held Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Performance Gym.

Keeping with tradition, the high school chorus will end its portion of the concert with the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Anyone attending the concert is invited to join the choir and sing along.

Anyone who would like to rehearse this piece with the choir is welcome to attend the high school choir rehearsal at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday or Friday morning this week, Dec. 14-15.