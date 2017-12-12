Sewer, water, trash rates to increase

Sewer, water and trash rates were the major topic at the December 5, 2017 Petersburg Village Board meeting.

Members agreed they must increase rates, which have not raised in seven years.

The village is in the red in that fund and is losing money annually.

Towns the size of Petersburg, are all over the place on rates, but many have utilities much higher.

Pilger has incorporated a three percent annual increase each February.

The Petersburg sewer rate now is a $15 base.

In 2007, it was raised to 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. In 2010, it went to 75 cents per 1,000 gallons.

Werner said, “We are cheaper than comparable towns.”

The seven rural water users will be charged a $34 base and usage of $1.50 per 1,000 gallons.

Chairman Stokes added that we just can’t deplete our coffers. “What if a well goes down or something.”

Petersburg has approximately 188 sewer hookups, along with one school.

The proposed solution would be base water raised by $4 to $19 a month, plus usage goes to $1.50 per 1,000 gallons and will increase three percent annually.

Base sewer was raised by $4 to $19 a month. Usage went from 75 cents to $1 a month and will increase three percent annually.

The cottages are charged on a special rate, as well as the school.

Businesses are charged the same as residents.

Trash rates will go up across the board. One person will pay $11.75 monthly. Two people will pay $14.25 per month. Three people will pay $15.25 per month.

The village is currently paying $13.50 per household for trash.

Members agreed that this is a very difficult decision.

A public meeting about the new rates will be held Jan. 2, 2018.

