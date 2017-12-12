That time of year again — Christmas lights go up

Last Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7, the Petersburg Christmas lights on Main Street were put up.

Helping with the project this year were Doug Koch driving the pay loader, and Corey Stokes and Dale Salber in the bucket.

Stringing the garland around the light poles were Jerry Schrage, Randy Ketteler and Bruce Werner.

SPECIAL EVENTS — Petersburg’s special events of the season will include:

– Santa Day on Saturday, Dec. 16, starting at 10 a.m. in the Petersburg Fire Hall;

– Christmas Caroling (adults only) on Sunday, Dec. 17, starting at 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall;

– The annual Christmas Dinner and Show on Monday, Dec. 18, 6 p.m. at Werner Hall.