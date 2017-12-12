Toys for Tots helps with Christmas for 224 area children

Christmas will be better for more than 220 area children due to the Boone County Toys for Tots program again this year.

The Toys for Tots shopping day was held Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Casey building on the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Committee members helping to distribute the toys to area families were, l.-r., Tom and Joan Briese, Michelle and Mike Mapel, Amber Graves, Joan Bruland, Brandi Yosten, Tracy Yosten and Renita Karmann.