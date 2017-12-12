Ugly sweaters, soup cook-off set this week

Albion Chamber of Commerce continues its special Christmas season events this week on Thursday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The chamber-sponsored radio drawings continue Thursday night. There was no winner last week, so this week’s prize is $300 in Chamber Bucks. The drawing from business receipts during the week will be held at 6 p.m. in the downtown mini-park. The winner will be announced on US92 radio, and must be present in a participating business to win the prize.

The Community Ugly Sweater Contest will be Friday, Dec. 15. Business groups or individuals can send their pictures to Albion Thriftyway at albiontway@gmail.com that day, or bring in a photo to the store.

A Soup Cook-off will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Albion KC Hall, registration at 5:30 p.m. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. for tasting and judging. Bring a crock pot of soup for the contest. There is a nominal cover charge, with a soup meal included. Proceeds go to the Christmas lighting project.