Chris Lane will be Boone County Fair featured entertainer

Chris Lane, a rising star on the country music charts, will be the headliner at the Boone County Fair concert Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7 p.m.Boone County Fair Board made the announcement Thursday morning, Dec. 14.Lane’s vocals can range from the country tradition of low-slung baritones to big, booming vocals built for twangy power ballads.After touring in the past year with Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini and Rascal Flatts, Lane’s been making a name for himself as one of the genre’s most groundbreaking new stars: his first single, “Fix,” topped the country radio charts, has been certified GOLD in both the U.S. and Canada, and reached over 34 million streams on Spotify and over 9 million views on Vevo, making waves for how effortlessly it blends progressive pop and that sultry falsetto with his country roots. It’s a record-breaker, too: the song has accumulated the most first week single adds from a debut male artist in Country Aircheck history, all while drawing praise from the likes of Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, Daughtry and more.Now, Lane’s ready to share “Girl Problems” with the world, the debut LP produced by Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen) and released August 5th by Big Loud Records. His follow up single “For Her” is currently climbing the country radio charts and has already notched over 26 million streams on Spotify.Originally from North Carolina but now residing in Nashville, Lane once thought his life was heading in an entirely different direction: an ace athlete, he played football and baseball until an injury sidelined him permanently. Looking for an outlet, he turned to the guitar – he’d always loved music growing up, and listened to everything from Garth Brooks and Usher to Justin Timberlake – and it quickly turned from a hobby into a downright passion. He started playing in a cover band and became a must-see act in town, all while starting to write his own songs, a talent that came unexpectedly easily.Tickets for Chris Lane’s show will go on sale January 26, 2018. His special guest act will be announced in the coming weeks at https://boonecountyfairne.org/.