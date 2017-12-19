City Council accepts Fairview project bid

Albion City Council last week accepted a bid that was more than $300,000 under the engineer’s estimate for the Fairview Street storm sewer project, Phase II.The low base bid of $1,133,471 was accepted from Midlands Contracting, Inc. of Kearney. The bid includes installation of more than five blocks of 48-inch storm sewer and associated work. The project also involves replacing some water mains and service lines, concrete paving of several sections of Fairview, and five-foot concrete sidewalks on the north side of Fairview.The project is scheduled to start March 5, 2018.JEO Consulting Group, Inc., engineers for the project, had originally estimated the project cost, with contingencies, at $1,460,362, so the cost savings amounted to $326,891.Midlands Contracting competed against two other contractors. Rutjens Construction, Inc. of Tilden submitted a base bid of $1,164,825, and Quam Construction of Willmar, MN, entered a base bid of $1,558,161.Before accepting the bid, the council held a public hearing to determine the validity and sufficiency of objections to creation of a street paving district in conjunction with the project.